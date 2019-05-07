A woman says she still can't sleep some nights, months after she was kidnapped and shot. Despite that, she says it's better to remember what happened. She says a terrifying experience has brought out the best in her.
"Once I started writing music, it was like, 'oh, this is how I'm really feeling,'" said Elina Odnoralov, speaking during a recording session at Curb Records on Music Row.
Elina, who records as Iolite, does powerful pop hooks, written from life experiences. That's even the case when it concerns the scariest day of her life.
In November, Elina was leaving a babysitting job on Boscobel St. when she said a man got into her car, demanded money, pointed a gun at her and told her to drive.
"It was at my side," said Elina, remembering the gun. "Multiple times, he pulled it up to my head. He was already getting super angry and threatening to hit me and stuff. He kept saying he's killed before. There was that side of me like, 'am I really going to make it?' I just kept thinking about my friends and my family and not being able to see them again."
"One of the things he kept asking me was, 'are you okay?'" she continued. "I think it was so I didn't seem panicked to other people. He kept asking personal questions like 'where do you live? How old are you? Do you have a boyfriend?' Things like that. I thought about crashing the car just so I could get out."
Elina finally wound up at a First Tennessee Bank off West End.
"Something in my brain was like, 'you need to park far enough from the ATM to actually get out of the car,'" she said. "I don't know. I just ran. I remember him screaming. He said 'no!' really loud. He kept holding my hoodie until I was able to break free."
Elina was shot in the hip but managed to escape into the bank.
"I just told them to lock the doors," she said. "I hid behind the desk in the back. It was such a crazy moment for everybody."
Elina was rushed to Vanderbilt.
"The doctor was like, 'you are so lucky,'" she remembered. "'You are so blessed because that just went through and through. It didn't hit anything. You're going to be completely fine.' It's too good to be true almost. God's so kind to me."
While the kidnapper has not been arrested, a representative for metro police said Tuesday the case is still very active.
Elina and her siblings, including brother and producer Ruslan, began writing songs about what happened.
A new Iolite EP is on iTunes and Spotify. With the songs in the Almost 20 EP, Elina delivers a message directly to her kidnapper.
"I don't know why you haven't been caught yet," she said. "I don't know why you did what you did, but I feel that came from a place of hurt in your life. I just think that everybody deserves grace. You could have been my enemy, but you brought out the best in me. It made me stronger. It made me better. It made me appreciate people more, life more."
