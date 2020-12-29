Singer of "Downtown" comments on Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The artist behind the song "Downtown" taken to social media after her song was heard playing from a RV before the explosion in Nashville on Christmas morning.
An RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building on Second Avenue early Friday morning.
When Metro Police officers arrived on the scene, they heard a recorded announcement telling people to clear the area because there was a bomb. However, right before the bombing, Petula Clark's 1964 hit song "Downtown" was heard playing before the explosion.
On Tuesday afternoon, Clark expressed on her Facebook page her love for the Music City and its people.
"I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love Nashville and its people. Why this violent act - leaving behind it such devastation?"
Clark went to ask why her song was playing before the blast.
"A few hours later - I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement - was me - singing “Downtown”! Of all the thousands of songs - why this one? Of course, the opening lyric is “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown”. But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song. Perhaps you can read something else into these words - depending on your state of mind. It’s possible," Clark said.
