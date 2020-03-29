NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country and folk music singer John Prine is in critical conditions after experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.
Prine’s family announced the news on Twitter, saying Prine was hospitalized on Thursday and was intubated Saturday evening. Prine is continuing to receive care but his situation in critical.
An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB— John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020
