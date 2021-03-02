NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We’re always looking for ways to save you money, and with the winter temperatures we’ve had in Middle Tennessee lately, many of us are probably seeing higher energy bills than usual.
Consumer reporter Lindsay Bramson is always Working 4 You and has some simple steps you can take around the house to save energy and reduce costs.
When looking to save money on your energy bill, experts say it starts with the HVAC system.
“There can be leaks you’d never see unless you get in the attic or crawl space and actually see it for yourself,” said John Pickle with Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.
Pickle says nearly 50 percent of your monthly bill comes from heating and cooling costs and sealing those leaks can make a big difference.
From there, consumer advocate Kevin Brasler says there are simple things you do around the house to lower your bill.
For example, weather stripping, upgrading to a programmable thermostat, adding insulation to your attic and windows, and lastly, replacing your air filters every one to three months.
Experts say doing these things can reduce your bill, saving you hundreds of dollars a year, if not more.
“There are other projects that might cost $1,000 or $500. You might pay $200 more for an efficient appliance but they pay off in the long run. It’s worth doing in the long run,” said Brasler.
And when it comes to your HVAC unit, try and get someone out to look at it.
Just having it serviced and cleaned at least once a year can also save you more money than you realize.
“You’d be amazed how people have been in a home for five or six years and have never had it looked at,” said Pickle.
Here’s something else you may not know about:
The U.S. Department of Energy has what’s called the Home Energy Saver Tool.
You put in facts about your home, like how much you spend monthly, and it will personalize it for you and tell you the best ways to save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.