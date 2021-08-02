Simone Biles secures spot on United States Gymnastics team for next month's Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WSMV) - Simone Biles is set to compete in the balance beam final tomorrow at the Tokyo Olympics. 

The USA Gymnastics posted the news on social media stating Biles will compete alongside Suni Lee. 

This will be Biles' first final since pulling out of three individual events after sharing that she has the "twisties." 

The twisties is a mental block in gymnastics where competitors lose track of their positioning mid-air. 

You can watch the balance beam finals at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday. 

 

