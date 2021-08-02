TOKYO (WSMV) - Simone Biles is set to compete in the balance beam final tomorrow at the Tokyo Olympics.
The USA Gymnastics posted the news on social media stating Biles will compete alongside Suni Lee.
This will be Biles' first final since pulling out of three individual events after sharing that she has the "twisties."
In a series of Instagram stories, Simone Biles shared videos -- which since have been deleted -- of herself struggling with her dismounts on the uneven bars and answering questions about having the twisties, a mental block in gymnastics where competitors lose track of their positioning midair.
You can watch the balance beam finals at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
