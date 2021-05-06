COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - It will be an exciting next four days down in College Grove as professional golf has returned to Middle Tennessee.
Golfers are gearing up for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation that's happening at The Grove.
The event, formerly known as the Nashville Golf Open, was canceled last year due to the pandeic.
This is the first year that the Simmons Bank Open will be held in College Grove and for the Tennessee Golf Foundation to operate the event. Starting today, the open will end on May 9th.
Big Joe on the Go is out there this morning ready to tee off and find out more information on the event.
To buy tickets to the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, click here.
