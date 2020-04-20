Millions of senior citizens across the US participate in Silver Sneakers classes, or at least they were prior to Covid-19.
Master trainer Julie Logue is used to teaching four classes a week.
So when the Coronavirus forced her beloved students into isolation, she and others knew they had to do something.
"We innovated very quickly to try to still deliver services to our members," said Logue.
Silver Sneakers is now offering Facebook live and zoom classes.
They’re also offering a list of more than 200 free on demand classes online.
"Our exercise classes have been viewed over a million times and they’ve had over 9,000 shares," said Logue.
It's encouraging news since physical activity helps seniors in so many ways.
"Everything from getting stronger and maintaining independence, preventing falls, to improving over all health," said Logue.
It's important for their emotional health too since these classes give people a sense of community.
"Yyou know, today,s seniors are strong and they are resilient and I would encourage everybody to stay that way and to find ways that you can be active and connect every single day," said Logue.
To become a SilverSneakers member and access the OnDemand library, visit: http://www.tivityhealth.com/brands/silversneakers/
To learn how to view the Facebook Live exercise classes, visit: https://go.silversneakers.com/facebooklive
