Charles Albert Martin
TBI

TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year old man who was last seen on May 31st in Mumford, TN.

According to TBI, Charles Albert Martin may be driving a white 2019 Ford Escape TN with plates reading T2842W.

TBI is asking anyone who has seen Martin to call 931-455-3411 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

