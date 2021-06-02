TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year old man who was last seen on May 31st in Mumford, TN.
According to TBI, Charles Albert Martin may be driving a white 2019 Ford Escape TN with plates reading T2842W.
TBI is asking anyone who has seen Martin to call 931-455-3411 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
🚨A SILVER ALERT has been issued for 81-y/o Charles Albert Martin, on behalf of the Tullahoma Police Dept. Charles was last seen on May 31st in Mumford, TN.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 2, 2021
He may be driving a white 2019 Ford Escape, TN tag T28 42W.
Call (931) 455-3411 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him. pic.twitter.com/iRQvQnDZdx
