Mercedes Gonzalez, 80, was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man.

Gonzalez was driving in his 2001 maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 1N24Z3.

Mercedes Gonzalez was last seen leaving his apartment on Premier Drive in west Nashville on Wednesday afternoon. He has not returned since.

Police said Gonzales has been showing signs of confusion.

Anyone who sees Gonzales or his vehicle is asked to call 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

