WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued out of Wilson County for a missing 82-year-old man.
The sheriff's office says Oscar L. Allen, of Gladeville, has dementia and was last seen in the Gallatin area.
He was reportedly wearing faded blue jeans, a blue checkered shirt, and a gray sweatshirt.
Allen drives a blue 2008 Hyundai, according to officials.
If you see Allen or have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.