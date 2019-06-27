Nashville PD announced Thursday afternoon that she had been located and is safe.
Missing person Anna Stotts, 74, has been located safe and unharmed on I-65 near Goodlettsville. She was driving southbound when Millersville PD pulled her over. She has been reunited with her family.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 27, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Anna Stotts, last seen Wednesday night in Ashland City.
Stotts was last seen by family Wednesday morning leaving her Freeman Hollow Rd. home in her dark grey 4-door Ford Explorer Sport Track pickup, with TN tags B7282R.
She is 5'4" tall, has a medium build and blond hair. She reportedly suffers from early stage dementia.
A family friend said they saw her last night in Ashland City, but calls to her cell phone are going directly to voicemail.
Please contact Metro PD's non-emergency line at 615-862-8600.
