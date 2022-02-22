Roger Allen Jr.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Nashville man after he failed to return home from visiting family in Mt. Juliet. 

Police say Roger Allen Jr. left Mt. Juliet Saturday to return home to Nashville on Briarwood Drive. He was driving a 2005 gray Mercury sedan with TN tag 1L96E3.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue and white button-up shirt, and a hat with 'GH' on it. If you know where he is, you're asked to call 615-862-8600.

