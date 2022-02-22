NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Nashville man after he failed to return home from visiting family in Mt. Juliet.
Roger Allen is 5’6”, weighs 165 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.If you have seen Roger or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Metro Nashville Police Dept at 615-862-8600, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/G2PN3x2qQF— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 23, 2022
Police say Roger Allen Jr. left Mt. Juliet Saturday to return home to Nashville on Briarwood Drive. He was driving a 2005 gray Mercury sedan with TN tag 1L96E3.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue and white button-up shirt, and a hat with 'GH' on it. If you know where he is, you're asked to call 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.