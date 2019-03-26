MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department has issued a silver alert for a woman who they said walked away from her family on the 1700 block of Old Fort Blvd.
Annie Pearl Hickerson, 66, has no vehicle and no phone. Investigators said she has dementia and is unable to care for herself. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with the word "Truckfit" on the back.
If you see Hickerson, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311.
