NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert issued for a missing 77-year-old woman.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Ms. Smith has been located at a relative's home in Sumner County. She is fine.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 8, 2020
SILVER ALERT: Earline Smith, 77, walked away from her Glenmeade Dr home in East Nashville Fri afternoon. Family reported her missing this afternoon after she did not return. She is wearing a dark coat, black pants & a Titans knit hat. See her? Please call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/GRGaYyUHxh— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 8, 2020
Police say Earline Smith walked away from her home on Glenmeade Drive in East Nashville Friday afternoon. Her family reported her missing Saturday afternoon after she did not return home.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, police confirmed Smith was found safe at a relative's home in Sumner County.
