MURFREESBORO, TN. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued by Murfreesboro Police for a missing 69-year-old man.
Joe Allen Garner walked away from his home in the 2000 block of Isiah Drive around lunch time Saturday, May 2 and has not returned.
Garner is wearing a yellow hat, blue sweater possibly tied around his waist, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
He has blonde hair and hazel eyes standing at five feet, nine inches and weighs 185 pounds.
Garner has dementia and a history of stroke.
If you know the whereabouts of Garner you are asked to contact MPD at 615-893-1311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.