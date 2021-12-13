NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help finding a man they say is suffering from Alzheimer’s, and hasn't returned home.
68-year-old Sigurd Barbee was last seen this afternoon at his group home on Rural Hill Road. Mr. Barbee does not have a cell phone and police say he did not take his wallet or ID. They say he has been at the group home for a short time, and most likely does not know his way back.
Mr. Barbee is 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds. If you have seen him, please call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
