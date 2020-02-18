MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro have issued a silver alert for an 82-year-old man with health problems reported missing overnight.
Officials say Roy Ellis Alexander left his home on Old Fort Parkway around 8 p.m. to go to the KFC on Monday and never returned home. He was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Toyota Highlander TN tag 639DD84.
Alexander is a 5'7" tall black male and was reportedly wearing a hat, blue and white stripped shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. According to police, he suffers from Narcolepsy, high blood pressure, and other health problems and requires medication.
If you have any information on Alexander's whereabouts, please call MPD at (615) 893-1311.
