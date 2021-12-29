MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Murfreesboro man overnight.
TBI is looking for 70-year-old Daniel Hartley, who went missing in the Murfreesboro area late Tuesday night.
Hartley is described as 5’6”, roughly 155 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes.
#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find 70-year-old Daniel Hartley, who is missing from Murfreesboro.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 29, 2021
He's 5'6", approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call @MboroPoliceDept at 629-201-5557 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/US3UvrLyvq
TBI would like anyone with information on Hartley’s whereabouts to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5557 or TBI directly, at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
