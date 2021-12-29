Daniel Hartley
Daniel Hartley, age 70

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Murfreesboro man overnight.

TBI is looking for 70-year-old Daniel Hartley, who went missing in the Murfreesboro area late Tuesday night.

Hartley is described as 5’6”, roughly 155 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes.

TBI would like anyone with information on Hartley’s whereabouts to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5557 or TBI directly, at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.