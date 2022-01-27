DICKSON, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man who is missing in Hickman County.
According to TBI, 85-year-old William Stinson was last seen in Dickson and has a medical condition that may impair his ability to find his way home.
Stinson is 5’10”, weighs approximately 155 pounds and could be in a dark 1999 GMC Sierra with Tennessee plates: DP 62348.
Stinson was last seen wearing an Alabama hat, red flannel shirt, jeans and black shoes, according to TBI.
Anyone with information on Stinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact TBI at 931-729-6143.
