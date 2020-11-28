HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Bonnie Powers Blair.
Blair left her home in Hendersonville between 9AM and 10AM Thanksgiving day and hasn't returned.
She is in a black 2006 SS Monte Carlo with a TN tag G6024A.
If you see her, please call the Communications Center at 615-451-3838.
