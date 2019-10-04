NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville detectives are looking for a missing 81-year-old man who has Alzheimer's.
Police say Mercedes Gonzalez was last seen at his daughter's apartment on Cabot Drive Friday morning at around 9:45. His family reported him missing Friday night.
Gonzalez has an MTA bus pass and his cellphone is either out of battery or turned off.
Gonzales stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and wears eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a white polo shirt, and a blue ball cap that says “Salinas”.
Gonzales lives on N. Dupont Drive in Madison.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
