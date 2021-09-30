CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Clarksville. Police are looking for 59-year-old Margaret Peggy Coyne. She may use the last name "Remple".
Police say she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely. If you have seen Ms. Coyne, please call Clarksville police at 931-645-8477.
She was last seen in the Nashville area two months ago.
