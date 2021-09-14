RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance locating a missing 86-year-old man out of Rutherford County.
JD Biggs may be travelling in a 1997 blue Chrysler LHS with TN tag DP96143.
Biggs is 5'10", 180 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.
If you have seen Biggs or know where he might be, you are asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Rutherford County Sheriff at 615-898-7774.
