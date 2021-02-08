Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man who has dementia.
Charles W. White was reported missing late Sunday night after he reportedly walked away from his Cliff Drive Apartment, police say.
White, last seen at his home on Sunday morning, is known to walk around his North Nashville neighborhood, but typically returns home.
White is Black, six feet tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has short, gray hair and a closely shaved face. White was reportedly last seen wearing khaki cargo pants, a navy blue pullover sweatshirt and black shoes.
Anyone who sees White or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 615-862-8600.
