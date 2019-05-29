NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's Disease who went missing Tuesday night.
According to Metro Police, Walter Webber was last seen at his Alvinwood Drive home around 9 p.m. His wife reported him missing after he left in his 1999 dark green Mazda Miata, with TN tag # F3681A. Webber had made statements about driving to Cincinnati.
Webber is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with short white hair and a mustache.
If you have any information regarding Webber or his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
