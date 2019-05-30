James Giles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Lawrence County Sheriff's Department need your help in finding an 85-year-old man who went missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

James Giles, of the Loretto/Clax Branch area, was driving a blue 2017 Nissan Altima with TN tag number DP20089. Giles is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Giles is insulin dependent and has a heart condition.

If you have any information, contact Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 931-762-3626 or Lawrence County dispatch at 931-762-0450.

