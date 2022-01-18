MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man reported missing in Coffee County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday.
A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-y/o man missing from Coffee County. Donald Alvarez has gray hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’9” and weighs 218 lbs. Donald was last known to be in the area of I-24 near Hillsboro and Winchester Highway.1/3 pic.twitter.com/KZ36dvU7De— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 18, 2022
The TBI said Donald Alvarez was last seen in the area of Interstate 24 near Hillsboro and Winchester Highway. He is 5’9” and weighs 218 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, a black under shirt, jeans and white shoes. He may be traveling in a 2015 Red Cadillac ATS with Georgia handicapped tag XKH466.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have information about Alvarez’s whereabouts, contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
