MACON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of the Lafayette area.
Maitred Hammer, 67, has a known medical condition that would impair her ability of returning home without assistance.
Hammer is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, standing 5'2" and weighing about 152 pounds.
She could be driving a red Ford F-150 with Tennessee tag 0L6-8A9.
If you see her, you are asked to call the TBI at 1-800-824-3463 or Lafayette PD at 615-666-4725.
