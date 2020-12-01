HENDERSONVILLE (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man Monday night.
78-year-old Joe Orville Baldwin went missing around 11:16 a.m. Monday after being last seen in a 1991 tan Ford Ranger with a TN plate 8L00H7.
Baldwin has onset dementia.
Anyone with any information please contact SUMNER Emergency Communication Center at 615-451-3838 or Det. T. Holman 615-264-5303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.