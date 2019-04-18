COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Dr. James L. Smith from Cookeville.
Smith was last seen in Overton County. Officials say he has dementia and could be very dehydrtaed.
Smith is six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes with white hair.
Officials say he wears glasses and uses a cane when he walks.
If you see Dr. Smith, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.