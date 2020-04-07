NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday night for an 82-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's.
Police say Mercedes Gonzalez drive from his Cabot Drive home in West Nashville around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and never returned home.
He drives a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with temporary tags D842773.
If you see him, call police.
