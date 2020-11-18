Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Nashville man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have issued a silver alert for a 78-year-old Nashville man they say left his home Tuesday morning and has not returned.
Police say Charles Pruitt left his 14th Avenue North home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday driving a red Nissan pickup truck with a camper shell over the bed. Pruitt hasn't returned home since.
Pruitt is wearing a gray cap, tan jacket and tan pants.
If you spot him or his truck you're encouraged to contact police at 615-862-8600.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.