NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's and dementia who reportedly went missing Wednesday. 

Silver Alert issued for Susie Crutcher

Silver Alert issued for Susie Crutcher

Officials say Susie Crutcher was last seen at her home on Lincoya Bay Drive around 7 p.m. The Silver Alert was issued after her daughter returned home from work late at night and couldn't find her.

Crutcher reportedly had been known to walk to Bell Road and ask for rides to the Edgehill Area where she used to live, according to police. 

She's described as a 5'4" tall black woman. Anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.  

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.