NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's and dementia who reportedly went missing Wednesday.
Officials say Susie Crutcher was last seen at her home on Lincoya Bay Drive around 7 p.m. The Silver Alert was issued after her daughter returned home from work late at night and couldn't find her.
Crutcher reportedly had been known to walk to Bell Road and ask for rides to the Edgehill Area where she used to live, according to police.
She's described as a 5'4" tall black woman. Anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
