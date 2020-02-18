MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The 82-year-old man reported missing out of Murfreesboro has been found and is now hospitalized following a crash.
Officials say Roy Ellis Alexander was involved in a wreck on Highway 70 near Blacktop Road in Humphreys County. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Murfreesboro Police issued a Silver Alert for Alexander around 1 a.m. early Tuesday. He was reported missing after he left his home on Old Fort Parkway around 8 p.m. Monday to go to the KFC and never returned home.
Police say Alexander suffers from Narcolepsy, high blood pressure, and other health problems.
