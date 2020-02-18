Roy Ellis Alexander reported missing

Roy Ellis Alexander reported missing

 Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The 82-year-old man reported missing out of Murfreesboro has been found and is now hospitalized following a crash. 

Officials say Roy Ellis Alexander was involved in a wreck on Highway 70 near Blacktop Road in Humphreys County. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Murfreesboro Police issued a Silver Alert for Alexander around 1 a.m. early Tuesday. He was reported missing after he left his home on Old Fort Parkway around 8 p.m. Monday to go to the KFC and never returned home. 

Police say Alexander suffers from Narcolepsy, high blood pressure, and other health problems.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.