Police said they have found a Nashville man who was reported missing earlier this week.
According to police, Burton “Burt” Kelly was last seen Tuesday night at his group home on Underwood Street.
Officials were concerned because Kelly reportedly suffers from severe mental impairments.
On Thursday morning, authorities said Kelly had been located unharmed and had been returned to his group home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.