NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Silver Alert issued in Nashville for a missing 90-year-old man that left his West Nashville home at some point in the night has been canceled after he was found safe in Hermitage.
William T. Horner, who has dementia, left in a 2003 Ford Expedition with faded red paint, TN tag 0V4-8V0.
He has family in Texas and Oklahoma and might be headed to one of those locations.
If you see him you are asked to call 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.