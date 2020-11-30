NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have canceled a Silver Alert Monday morning for a woman and her great-grandson who were reported missing.
Officials say 83-year-old Vera Jones and her 1-year-old great-grandson, Jamari, dropped off the child's mother at her work on Sunday afternoon and never returned home.
Jones and Jamari were sighted by Hendersonville Police at 12:20 a.m. when she asked for directions to Nashville.
Metro Police say just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Jones and Jamari were found safe and unharmed by Fairview Police Department.
They are now being reunited with their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.