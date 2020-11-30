(left) Vera Jones, 83; (right)1-year-old great-grandson

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have canceled a Silver Alert Monday morning for a woman and her great-grandson who were reported missing. 

Officials say 83-year-old Vera Jones and her 1-year-old great-grandson, Jamari, dropped off the child's mother at her work on Sunday afternoon and never returned home. 

Jones and Jamari were sighted by Hendersonville Police at 12:20 a.m. when she asked for directions to Nashville. 

Metro Police say just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Jones and Jamari were found safe and unharmed by Fairview Police Department. 

They are now being reunited with their family. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.