Monday evening, Metro Police found a 67-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.
Police said Kim Allan, 67, left his Cross Pointe Lane home on Sunday at 1 p.m. in his 2016 black Infinity Q50 sedan. He was reported missing at 10 p.m. when he did not return home.
Allan has Parkinson’s disease.
He was found Monday evening in the woods behind the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Store at Nipper's Corner.
Police say they searched the area after spotting Allan's car nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.