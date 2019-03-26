MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department says they have found a woman who was previously reported missing.
Police issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Annie Pearl Hickerson on Tuesday after she walked away from her family in the 1700 block of Old Fort Boulevard.
Officials were concerned because Hickerson suffers from dementia.
On Wednesday morning, police said Hickerson had been found safe.
