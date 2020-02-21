Hinton Crockett
Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its Silver Alert after a missing man was found safe. 

Deputies say Hinton Crockett was last seen leaving in a 2005 Gray Ford Freestyle with Tennessee tag 172MMD. The car has a bumper sticker on the rear bumper that reads “Wag More Bark Less”.

He was last seen at Vanderbilt Wilson on Baddour Parkway in Lebanon at around 4 p.m. Friday.

He will soon be reunited with his family. 

 

