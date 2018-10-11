Metro Police have issued a silver alert Thursday to locate a 77-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday who may be suffering from dementia.
Police said Mable Brandon was last seen at her Inglewood residence in the 3100 block of Oxford Street by a family member on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Brandon was located Thursday around 4:00 p.m. and was in good health, according to Metro Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.