UPDATE: Metro Police say 77-year-old Harvey Butler Jr. was found safe and reunited with his family early Saturday morning.
Missing person Harvey Butler has been located unharmed and has been reunited with his family. https://t.co/qjrOCJHPXh— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 4, 2021
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man with Alzheimer's.
Metro Police say 77-year-old Harvey Butler Jr. went missing from his Sunset Circle home Friday morning. If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 615-862-8600.
