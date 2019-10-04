NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after Brentwood Police found a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's.
Police say Mercedes Gonzalez was found Saturday morning and has been reunited with his family.
Gonzalez went missing Friday after he was last seen at his daughter's apartment on Cabot Drive Friday morning at around 9:45. His family reported him missing Friday night.
BREAKING: Great news. Brentwood Police this morning located missing person 81-year-old Mercedes Gonzalez unharmed. He has been reunited with his family.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 5, 2019
