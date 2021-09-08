UPDATE: Authorities in Lawrence County say 68-year-old Patricia Ann Pero was located after family members say she wandered out of an assisted living facility on Tuesday.
The Silver Alert issued for Pero has been canceled.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman out of Lawrenceburg.
The Lawrence County EMA says on Tuesday evening, family members reported Patricia Ann Pero, a resident of the Keestone Assisted Living Center, as missing.
🚨A Silver Alert has been issued for 68- y/o Patricia Ann Pero on behalf of the Lawrenceburg Police Department.Patricia was last seen in Lawrenceburg Tuesday, wearing a white shirt and jean shorts.If you have seen Patricia, please contact Lawrenceburg PD at 931-762-0450. pic.twitter.com/c30IEtXbZv— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 8, 2021
Lawrence County EMA says Pero may have wandered off and become disoriented.
Pero has gray hair and brown eyes and is 5’4” and 150 lbs.
The TBI says Pero has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
At this time there is no known direction of travel.
If you spot Pero the TBI encourages you to call Lawrenceburg Police at 931-762-0450 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
