HENDERSONVILLE (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have canceled a Silver Alert after locating a missing Hendersonville man Tuesday morning.
A silver alert was issued for 78 year old Joe Baldwin yesterday. This morning while on routine patrol in Wilson Co. Trooper Seale stopped with a vehicle on the side of the I-40 and found Mr Baldwin cold, but otherwise in good health. @TNHighwayPatrol @TNDeptofSafety @THP_Colonel pic.twitter.com/AzYkdfJOd6— THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 1, 2020
78-year-old Joe Orville Baldwin went missing around 11:16 a.m. Monday after being last seen in a 1991 tan Ford Ranger.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they found Baldwin in his vehicle on the side of I-40 in Wilson County during routine patrol.
The THP said Baldwin was "cold, but otherwise in good health."
