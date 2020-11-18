NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have canceled a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Charles Pruitt after he was found at a local hospital Wednesday morning.
Police said Pruitt was found at a local hospital Wednesday where he is being treated for minor injuries from a fall. His red pickup truck was found earlier Wednesday, parked outside a Jefferson Street business.
Police originally issued the alert after Pruitt left his 14th Avenue North home on Tuesday morning and didn't return.
UPDATE: Mr. Pruitt was found this morning at a local hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries resulting from a fall. His truck was found earlier today parked outside a Jefferson St business. https://t.co/T08p6f6cew— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 18, 2020
