LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A silver alert for an 85-year-old man who went missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.
Investigators say James Giles, of the Loretto/Clax area, was found safe and in good condition late Thursday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Lawrence County Sheriff's Department need your help in finding an 85-year-old man who went missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
James Giles, of the Loretto/Clax Branch area, was driving a blue 2017 Nissan Altima with TN tag number DP20089. Giles is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Giles is insulin dependent and has a heart condition.
If you have any information, contact Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 931-762-3626 or Lawrence County dispatch at 931-762-0450.
