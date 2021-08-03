MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert and is asking the public for help locating a missing 64-year-old Murfreesboro woman.
SILVER ALERT: We need your help to find Martha Roberts, who is missing from Murfreesboro.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021
The 64-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and has a medical condition that may inhibit her ability to return home safely.
If you've seen her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/PrA0MRQNez
The TBI says Martha Roberts has black hair and brown eyes and has a medical impairment that could be affecting her ability to get back to her home safely.
The agency is asking anyone who might have seen her to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
