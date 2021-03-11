NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Patty Hernandez knows firsthand how big of a barrier language can be.
"My parents were born in Mexico so they didn’t really know how to speak English," Hernandez said. "I remember being like five-years-old and trying to translate for my mom.”
Many times Hernandez was translating in the doctors office, which ultimately inspired her to become a pharmacist.
"I want to help people like my family," Hernandez said.
It's something she's already doing at Siloam Health, it's a clinic for the underserved and uninsured in Middle Tennessee.
The people Siloam cares for speak more than 70 languages. Hernandez speaks Spanish and Bassel Alhashemi, also a fourth year Belmont pharmacy student, speaks Arabic. Their clear communication is helping get more people vaccinated for Covid-19.
"It's okay to be confused. I think it’s okay not to know what’s going on," Alhashemi said. "I think it’s important to know that those vaccines are really shown to be effective and safe.”
Siloam has roughly 300 volunteer interpreters to make sure everyone is covered and feels comfortable getting the care they need.
"Then they will go to tell their families and it reassures them that we’re here for them and more people get vaccinated," Hernandez says.
Siloam patients only pay with they can, with the average cost of a patient visit being less than $20. Patients are screened for eligibility weekly. They're able to do this work because of the generous volunteer and partners.
To learn more about how you can help or receive help, visit siloamhealth.org.
