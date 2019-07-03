If you've recently driven through one of Nashville's trendiest up and coming neighborhoods, you've probably seen lots of construction work. The Nations has quickly become one of the new hot spots for new homes, shopping, eating and businesses.
Silo Studios is the newest development coming to the area at 5400 Centennial Blvd. The 80,000 square foot property used to be a vacant warehouse, part of the Nashville Lumber Company, but will soon be a multi-use facility complete with boutiques, offices, restaurants, a fitness center, and there are even talks of a brewery moving in, too.
It's all being lead by Flyway, a developer out of South Carolina, who bought the property back in 2017 for just under $4 million.
Silo Studios will be neighbors with Silo Bend, a residential area that already has apartments rented out, as well as over 100 condos and homes being built.
Silo Studios is set to be complete by Summer 2020.
